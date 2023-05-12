Shillong: The Voice of the People’s Party has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the government following the Meghalaya government’s failure to respond to their demand for a special session on the reservation policy and roster system.
During a gathering at the Additional Secretariat in Shillong, VPP president Ardent Basiawmoit said if the government fails to issue a notification to put on hold all government job recruitment processes after they submit their petition today, then they will organise a protest.
The party’s four MLAs: Mawlai MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang, North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum, Mawryngkneng MLA Heaving Stone Kharpran and Nongkrem MLA Ardent Basiawmoit were all present during the public gathering.
In a conversation with EastMojo, President of VPP Ardent Basiawmoit said they want the government to review the reservation policy and that the party’s move is not against their Garo brothers and sisters. “We just want to ensure that this policy should be reserved proportionately, according to the population structure of the state. We will not take away the rights and we are not asking the government to do away with the reservation policy,” emphasised Basiawmoit.
“We have two main tribes and the government is following reservation policy framed by the government itself. In this policy, there is a problem since it hasn’t been reserved according to the population structure of the people living in the state. We feel if the government is implementing the roster system in the present form and is recruiting and filling posts it will create a lot of problems for the unemployed youths of the state,” mentioned Basiawmoit.
Meanwhile, security was beefed up in the area and gates at the main secretariat were locked and guarded by the police. After negotiation between the VPP leaders with the Magistrate, 15 people were allowed to head towards the secretariat to assist the two VPP leaders who had gone to submit the petition to Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | Meghalaya: Intoxication is a huge challenge for society, says Virendra Kumar
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya CM meets Scindia, submits proposals to set up heliports, airport
- Meghalaya: VPP to protest if govt fails to stop job recruitment process
- Meghalaya: High court lauds govt’s initiative to ease traffic congestion
- CBSE Class 12 results: Pass percentage dips by 5.38 pc points
- One dead, several fall ill due to suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Goalpara
- Cyclone Mocha: WB govt takes precautionary measures