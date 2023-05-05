Shillong: The Kuki-Meitei communal violence in Manipur had a spillover effect in Meghalaya as the state police apprehended at least 16 persons from the city on Thursday evening under section 107 CrPC for fomenting trouble.
East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger said around 5.30 pm Laitumkhrah police station received information about a clash near Mizo Morden School in Nongrim Hills.
Police from Laitumkhrah PS had to rush to take stock of the situation, he said.
“To prevent the situation from getting aggravated, EKH police has apprehended and bound down 16 persons under Section 107 CrPC of both the communities for fomenting trouble,” Nongtnger said.
The SP further said stringent measures will be taken against those wanting to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the city.
Amid tensions in Manipur, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held an emergency meeting with all the senior officials of the state government on Thursday to monitor the situation in Manipur.
He said almost 200 students from Meghalaya are studying in Manipur. “We are monitoring the situation closely. We are in touch with the students of the different institutes. We are also making arrangements as a state government to try and evacuate our students at the earliest from there so that they can come back safely,” he added.
The Chief Minister said the government is making arrangements in terms of different transportation, especially air transportation so that the students can be safely and quickly brought back to the state.
Sangma also urged the students studying in Manipur, students from Meghalaya, and the parents of the students not to panic and to stay calm. Besides, the CM also appealed for peace to the citizens of Manipur, brothers and sisters of Manipur and to refrain from violent activities.
