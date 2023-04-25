Tura: The office of the Deputy Inspector General Police, Western Range, Tura in collaboration with Aaranyak organised a workshop on ‘Wildlife crime scenario and its various dimensions’ at the District Auditorium in Tura on Monday.
A total of 200 participants from the police, forest department, village defense parties and nokmas took part in the workshop. It was also attended by other dignitaries including the DFO Tura and Divisional Forest Officers of West, South West and South Garo Hills districts.
During the workshop, the role of the common masses in conservation of biodiversity through prevention of wildlife crimes was discussed. Besides, the efficacy of laws pertaining to wildlife crimes were also discussed during the workshop.
A former member of the National Board of Wildlife and Aaranyak founder, Dr Talukdar laid emphasis on the synergized efforts for conservation of wildlife and prevention of wildlife crimes, which poses a threat to national security due to nexus between arms smugglers, drug cartels and militants.
He also said that successful conservation of wildlife species leads to conservation of habitats and thereby biodiversity. Environment Lawyer Ajoy Kumar Das highlighted the key clauses of wildlife, forest and environment laws especially the Wildlife (Protection) and Amendment Act, 2022 during the workshop.
