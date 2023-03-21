Mukroh belongs to Meghalaya, our stand is clear: CM Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday informed the House that the village of Mukroh was ‘very much within the state of Meghalaya’.

The CM said this during the question hour of the Budget Session.

North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum had questioned the CM if Mukroh, which witnessed the death of six civilians at the hands of Assam Police last year, came under Meghalaya or Assam since there has been a lot of debate over this village.

Sangma’s statement comes weeks after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly that Mukroh is a part of his state.

“I have clearly stated that Mukroh is very much a part of Meghalaya. Facts and figures indicate that. Other statements may have been made, but our stand is clear,” Sangma told the assembly.

“Census code states that Mukroh is under the West Jaintia Hills district. Voting during the recent Meghalaya assembly polls took place in Mukroh as well. The village has 1,500 voters, two polling stations and is a part of Mokaiaw constituency,” he said, while replying to a supplementary question raised by Voice of the People’s Party MLA Adelbert Nongrum.

He said Mukroh has a village employment council with over 500 beneficiaries of MGNREGA.

The CM said the village has two fair price shops with over 2.200 beneficiaries and a school and health centre have been built by the Meghalaya government.

According to Sangma, other central schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Grameen) or PMAYG, Jal Jeevan and Swacch Bharat Mission (SVM) have also been implemented in the village.

Six people: five from Mukroh and a forest guard from Assam were killed in a clash that broke out along the disputed border on November 22 last year after a truck laden with “illegally felled timber” was allegedly intercepted by the forest personnel from the neighbouring state.

On the clash, he said lack of communication and coordination between officials of the two states sometimes leads to tension and sporadic violence.

“We have realised that communication and coordination with our counterparts are very important to avoid building up tension,” he said, adding that SOPs have been approved to address the gaps.

Sangma said that a probe by an inquiry commission is underway into the November 22 violence.

The conflict area falls in a disputed border location near Kheroni forest range, with both the states claiming the incident took place in their respective territories.

