Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated one of the three units of the 22.5 MW Ganol Hydro Power Project in the West Garo Hills, adding 7.5 MW power to the state’s grid.

The CM called the inauguration of the project a “historic and landmark” day for Garo Hills and stated that the project, which cost over Rs 560 crore, was the result of the government’s dedication, which sought to place Garo Hills on the power map of India.

The CM praised James K Sangma (now health minister) for his role in reviving the abandoned project and ensuring its completion during his tenure as power minister. The CM said it was at Sangma’s suggestion that the government decided to allocate additional funds to complete the project.

The CM stated that the Ganol project was close to being abandoned due to a lack of funds, despite the state government having already invested in it. However, when the current government took charge in 2018, it secured the necessary funds to restart the project, which was originally founded in 2014.

The CM acknowledged that completing the project was a challenge for the government, but emphasized their determination to see it through. He emphasized that by successfully completing the project, the government had demonstrated its commitment to implementing large infrastructure projects for the benefit of the state and its people.

He stated that the project would significantly contribute to meeting the power needs of the Garo Hills region. He added that more projects like this would be needed in the future and that the government is committed to developing similar large infrastructure projects.

The state currently requires about 380 MW of power.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the efforts of the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, and the power department for their dedication and for ensuring that the project was completed on time.

The Ganol Hydroelectric Project harnesses the natural flow of the Ganol River near Tura to generate electricity through the use of three turbine-generator units, each with a capacity of 7.5 MW. One unit was made operational at the project’s inauguration, while the remaining two units are expected to be operational in the coming months.

The Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation worked with various stakeholders, including Patel Engineering Ltd. of Mumbai as the lead contractor, Onycon Infra LLP of Mumbai as the civil and heavy machinery contractor, and Toshiba Plant Systems & Services Corporation of Japan as the electrical and mechanical contractor, to complete the Ganol Hydroelectric Project, the first of its kind in Garo Hills.

The Ganol Hydro Project is a comprehensive hydroelectric project featuring a diversion tunnel, dam, power intake, head race tunnel, surge shaft, upper and lower horizontal pressure shafts, and a powerhouse with a switch yard.

