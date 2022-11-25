Shillong: Government and private offices and banks remained closed in Shillong city on Friday as part of the ‘non-cooperation movement’ announced by five pressure groups in wake of the Mukroh killings.

Only a few people were visible in the government areas, while parking lots remained empty, and most of the gates were locked. Even banks and shops around Police Bazar were closed.

An employee at the Community & Rural Development Department said the attendance was okay compared to other departments. She mentioned that most employees who came office on Friday either by foot or took a cab.

Risa (Name Changed), an employee at the post office, said she boarded a cab in the morning to go to work but had to wait an hour for the shared cab to fill up since there were no passengers.

She mentioned that in her department, which consists of four to five employees, the people turned up as they deal with important letters in the post office.

The District Transport Office, one of the busiest offices in the city, on Friday, saw four to five employees sitting outside the office premises. DTO officer Lamins said that out of 30, 25 turned up to work. “They did fear coming with their own vehicles, so they all came by cabs,” said Lamin.

Meanwhile, the Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation has designated Saturday as a ‘red flag day’. Black flags have been hoisted in public places and vehicles since the Mukroh killing.

Saturday will see HITO hold a rally at U Soso Tham Auditorium premises.

