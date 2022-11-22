Shillong: Amid the ongoing talks to resolve the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, an incident of firing was reported from Mukroh village in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills on Tuesday.

Mowkaiaw MLA Nujorki Sungoh informed EastMojo that four persons have died and a few others have sustained injuries during the incident.

Sungoh, who is currently visiting the site of the incident, is yet to confirm the reason behind the firing incident and also regarding the number of casualties.

Khasi Students Union’s (KSU) Mukroh Unit said several persons had sustained injuries in the incident. According to the student’s body, the firing incident took place around 3 am.

EastMojo also tried to contact the Superintendent of Police and the home minister multiple times but failed to get any response.

A video of the firing incident is also doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, it is seen that there is a confrontation between two groups. One of the groups also has policemen armed with rifles and marching forward with the crowd. A local from Meghalaya can be heard shouting that the police have taken out their rifles. In a few seconds, the firing started leaving the people to flee for their lives.

