Guwahati: IIM Shillong hosted the annual flagship entrepreneurship summit ‘EmergE 2022’ on October 29 and 30.

The Officer-in-charge of PRIME-hub Meghalaya, Shivansh Awasthi graced the occasion as the chief guest.

At the inauguration ceremony, Professor Sanjoy Mukherjee, IIM Shillong, gave a brief inaugural speech on the 7 mantras every budding entrepreneur should follow to be successful. Professor Rohit Dwivedi, IIM Shillong, in his speech focused on thinking about start-ups in a new way.

The panel discussion was started by the founder of ALSiSAR Impact, Anuj Sharma; co-founder of BrightBlu Santosh Ram Somasundaram; programme head of PRIME Meghalaya, Flo Oberhofer; and managing director of Kolkata Ventures Avelo Roy. The need for long-term social projects in the Indian economy was highlighted during a panel discussion on “Channeling Entrepreneurship”.

They all spoke about their own entrepreneurial experiences. They also spoke about starting a business, identifying interests, what goods could be marketed, what difficulties the idea could solve, how to put together a team of investors and co-founders, and other issues. During the summit, discussions were also held on topics like privilege v/s intelligence, equality and equity, and the social duties of budding entrepreneurs.

Co-founder of Ninjacart Sharath Loganathan and managing director of Kolkata Ventures Avelo Roy discussed how having an idea is not enough but the logistics and technicalities are also important.

The two-day conference not only helped students by sharing their knowledge but also provided investors and entrepreneurship enthusiasts with a forum to connect and advance the overall objective of advancing the start-up culture in India. Initiatives should be started to promote entrepreneurship and impart entrepreneurial skills in order to support aspiring student entrepreneurs.

On the second day of EmergE, participants from top B-Schools got the chance to put themselves in the shoes of entrepreneurs and investors, and understand the sense of entrepreneurial decisions and the challenges.

Overall, the event saw the enthusiastic participation of students and aspiring budding entrepreneurs who helped make it a success and benefitted from the chance of presenting their ideas to investors and learn from the experience of industry leaders.

