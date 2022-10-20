Meghalaya: CM hails winners of 'Aspire Meghalaya District Talents Events 2022'

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday felicitated the district talent winners of Aspire Meghalaya District Talents Events 2022 at U Soso Tham Auditorium.

The East Khasi Hills chapter was held on Wednesday at U Soso Tham Auditorium, Shillong with 26 talents from five campuses performing, out of which the top three were recognised.

The talent event commenced on October 6, with events scheduled to be held across all districts of the state in the months of October and November.

“Ten years from now, the same youth who are here today will be moving forward in life. We will see a different sense of purpose, passion, confidence, and positivity like never before,” Sangma said adding, “We need to be persistent and work together. Every single person has a role to play to make sure that we are able to invest properly in the human capital that we have.”

Afshana Nongkynrih (dance), Class 9, St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong, Elanstar Mawiong (musical instruments), Class 11, St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Pynursla, and Ashish Paul (singing), 1st Semester, Shillong Commerce College, Shillong, emerged as the Aspire Meghalaya District Stars from East Khasi Hills.

The CM also felicitated 103 campuses from the districts for their participation in the Meghalaya Youth Survey, 2022, and Soft Skills Training interventions under Aspire Meghalaya.

Aspire Meghalaya is an initiative of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and supported by the State Education Mission Authority of Meghalaya (SEMAM-SSA) under the State’s education department. The programme is implemented by AVENUES, Shillong.

Also present at the ceremony were Rosetta M Kurbah, Director, School Education and Literacy; Isawanda Laloo, Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District and Paia B War Nongbri, Assistant Director, Sports and Youth Affairs.

Over the course of the year, over 64,000 youths from 332 campuses have been engaged in the Meghalaya Youth Survey and more than 13,000 students across 62 campuses have been trained in soft skills and career exploration programmes under the initiative.

Till date, 24 talents have been recognised from the eight districts of the state. The top three winners from each district are being chosen from the 178 talent performances from 41 campuses across all eight districts.

