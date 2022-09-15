Tura: In the wake of ongoing investigation into the Rimpu Bagan incident involving Tura BJP MDC Bernard Rimpu N Marak by the Meghalaya police, the BJP’s Tura City District Committee have sought the immediate intervention of the party’s Central leadership to secure the release of Marak.

In July, Meghalaya Police had raided Bernard Marak’s farmhouse and accused him of running a ‘brothel’. The BJP leader was arrested arrested from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. He was later also booked under Explosives Act

In its letter to the party’s National General Secretary (Organization) B L Santosh, the committee sought the central leadership’s intervention for an independent inquiry against its Meghalaya BJP vice president. Backing the Tura MDC’s candidature for South Tura Constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections, the committee sought the central leadership’s support to bail out their leader.

The committee also urged the central leadership to resolve the internal conflict within the party’s state leaders ahead of the upcoming polls in 2023.

“The indifferences and internal conflict among the state leaders must be stopped at the earliest, as this kind of conflict gives a bad impression and insecurity to the party karyakartas working at the grassroots level. It is high time for every party leader and karyakartas to stay united before the upcoming MLA election,” the committee said.

Stating that it had not stopped working for the people of the region, the committee said that its morchas are organizing programs in every platform whether it be related to kissan, yuva or mahila in various places that covers Tura City District. The committee also backed Ernest Mawrie to be allowed to continue as the Meghalaya BJP president to ensure the smooth management of the party ahead of polls.

