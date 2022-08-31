Meghalaya: Site for relocation of 342 families from Harijan Colony identified

Shillong: The Meghalaya Urban Affairs Department has identified the existing Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) quarters to relocate 342 families from Sweepers Colony/Harijan Colony at Them Iew Mawlong.

The quarter is adjacent to the SMB office at Bishop Cotton Road, Shillong.

The blueprint for identifying the location was submitted by Urban Affairs minister Sniawbhalang Dhar to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday.

Tynsong is the chairperson of the High-Level Committee (HLC) which looks into finding an amicable solution for the relocation of these families.

The Urban Affairs Department has also marked some of these units that need to be reconstructed.

“As per the technical report given by the department, it is possible to accommodate all the 342 families in the same area,” mentioned Tynsong.

The deputy CM has instructed the department to come up with the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Upon submission of the DPR, the government will hold a meeting with the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) and present them with the proposal.

He also mentioned that this new construction will have no less than 12 blocks. Each unit will have around 30 flats. This, Tynsong added, will only be finalised once the DPR is ready.

The government in its previous blueprint identified three acres of land near the TB Hospital at Upper Mawprem for the construction of a multi-storied housing complex to accommodate the residents of Harijan Colony. However, residents of the area objected citing the place is already very congested.

