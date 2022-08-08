Guwahati: Employees of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) will take part in the nation-wide protest by power engineers and employees against the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, which will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The BJP-led central government is slated to table the Electricity Amendment Bill in The Parliament on Monday.

The new bill aims at the entry of private companies into the electricity distribution sector, which is one of the main reasons power employees and engineers are holding nationwide protests.

The new Electricity Bill also seeks to enable power consumers to choose from multiple service providers as in the case with telecom services.

The MeECL employees under the banner of Coordination Committee of Registered MeECL Association and Unions (CCORMAU) are of the view that the Electricity Amendment Bill would have far-reaching adverse effects on the power sector, electricity consumers and electricity employees and engineers.

The CCORMAU said, “Last year, the central government assured that the Electricity Amendment Bill would not be introduced in the Parliament without consultation with all stakeholders, including farmers. There have not been such discussions till date. Now if the central government has taken a unilateral decision to present and pass the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 in the Parliament, then it is a clear violation of the promise given to the United Kisan Morcha.”

The protest against the Electricity Amendment Bill has been joined by 2.7 million power sector employees and engineers in India.

It is alleged that the bill will allow licenses to more than one distributor in the same area, supposedly favouring private players.

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said, “The private companies will earn profit by paying only some wheeling charges. As a result, government companies will become financially insolvent.”

