Manipur: Jessami residents create safe haven for state bird

Ukhrul: In a move to preserve the diminishing population of the state bird- Mrs Hume’s Pheasant, also known as Nongin, residents of Jessami village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district set up a community reserve, creating a safe haven for the endangered species.
The Nongin Reserve Community is the only Reserve in the world where Nongin can roost and breed in the care and protection of the village community.
Mrs Hume’s Pheasant Reserve area was inaugurated on Tuesday (January 23) by Dhritiman Mukherjee, an acclaimed Nature, Wildlife and Conservation Photographer Ambassador, Roundglass Sustain and Sony India in the presence of the Jessami Village Council who are behind the success of this momentous initiative.
Home to the Chakeshang tribe and state bird Nongin, the picturesque Jessami village is located in the extreme north of Ukhrul district in Manipur and situated approximately 116 km north of Ukhrul town and 121 km east of Kohima in Nagaland near the Myanmar border.
Known as Chara in Jessami Chakhesang local dialect, Hume’s Pheasant (Nongin) was captured on lens for the second time in Manipur at Jessami village and the third time in India on 2022.
The same year, the Nongin reserve was created under the care of the Jessami Village Council with a primary objective to safeguard the rapidly decline population of the indigenous and exquisite Mrs Hume’s pheasant, while simultaneously nurturing its natural habitat.
Applauding the noble initiative taken by the Jessami villagers in safeguarding the bird, Dhritiman Mukherjee said that they came not to teach but to learn from the community who has the knowledge and means to conserve the bird that are on the verge of extinction.
He also made a special mention of Dr Weyepe N Mekrisuh, a native of the village and the architect of the Reserve for recognising the need to conserve the rare species and care for the environment at the same time.
According to Dr Mekrisuh, the community is identifying some bright spots in the village to bank on the available resources and bring conscious tourism for economic sustainability for the village. Some of these bright spots included battlefield tourism, eco-tourism, wildlife tourism, cultural tourism, agro-tourism, etc. He also mentioned the importance of collective effort of the community to make it into reality.
Appreciating the conservation initiative, P Duna Duo, SDO Chingai and ADM in-charge Jessami said it is a historic moment for the people of Jessami village. “This exemplary step taken today by your village is a wakeup call for other villages to join the green and eco-friendly mission,” stated SDO Duo on the effort of Village Council headed by its chairman Nizote Mekrisuh.
Meanwhile, Dr Umesh Srinivasan, an ornithologist (bird scientist) and an Assistant Professor of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore said, “This is a wonderful initiative and a great template where other people can learn from and emulate by communities where these rare, threatened birds are found.”
“This is truly a great example of how indigenous knowledge and indigenous traditions coming together to create conservation initiative that is very unique,” the Scientist applauded.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
However, the biggest contribution to this accomplishment are the hunters-turned-spotters who are now fully immersed in spotting the birds, not to kill but to identify them in order to protect and conserve for future generation.
Years of hunting and killing and observing the birds in close proximity in its natural habitat has equipped the hunters with the knowledge and insights into the behaviours, food habits and roosting place of the Nongin that preferred to stay out of sight. Currently, six former hunters are engaged as spotters for the Nongin Reserve.
Also Read | Manipur: Judo player conferred with PM Rashtriya Bal Purashkar 2024
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Jessami residents create safe haven for state bird
- Nagaland: 6 killed, 4 injured in illegal coal mine tragedy
- Drugs emerging as biggest threat: Tripura CM Manik Saha
- Padma Shri Dr. Kiran Seth’s cycling yatra reaches Mizoram
- Nagaland must unlock economic potential: Guv on 75th R-Day
- India’s first woman elephant mahout from Assam among 34 awarded Padma Shri