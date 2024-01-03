Manipur violence: Death toll in Lilong firing rises to 5

Imphal: One more person who got injured in the Lilong firing incident succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. With this, the death toll in the incident rose to five.

According to sources, the deceased was among the ten persons injured in the incident that took place at Lilong Chingjao in Thoubal district on January 1 and was undergoing treatment at Raj Medicity in Imphal, Manipur.

The deceased has been identified as Moulana Abdur Rajaque (38) of Lilong Dolaithabi in Thoubal district. He was a driver and the sole breadwinner of his family.

Sources also informed that Rajaque was an active member of Anjuman Manipur, an organisation spearheading a campaign against anti-social activities in the Lilong area.

On Tuesday, the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), a political wing of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) claimed responsibility for the firing incident and said the outfit has initiated an internal enquiry into the incident.

According to police officials, a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case and arrest the accused involved in the case.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a meeting with the CSO leaders of the Meitei Pangal community at his residence and expressed anguish over the unfortunate incident in Lilong.

“We have come to an understanding where the religious leaders and CSOs of the Meitei Pangal community have agreed to take the remains of the victims for their last rites,” said the chief minister.

MP Sanajaoba Leisemba, Minister K Govindas and Lilong MLA Abdul Nasir also attended the meeting.

