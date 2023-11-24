Adivasi journalist declines award from India Today Group

Renowned poet and journalist Jacinta Kerketta, celebrated for her poignant writings addressing injustices faced by Adivasi communities, made a bold decision on 21st November 2023. She received a call and later a message notifying her of being selected for the ‘Aaj Tak Sahitya Jagriti Udyman Pratibha Samman’ by the India Today Group. The accolade, recognising her poetry collection, was accompanied by a prize of Rs. 50,000, with the award ceremony scheduled in Delhi on 26th November. However, Kerketta chose to decline the honour.
In a message conveyed to EastMojo, she expressed her lack of enthusiasm, stating, “I am not feeling any thrill or happiness from the news of this honour. Because respect for life is missing from the lives of many people.” Kerketta underscored the plight of the tribals in Manipur, central India, and the global community, living without due respect or acknowledgment for the wrongs committed against them. “My heart remains troubled. This is a prestigious honour. But I am not taking it,” she asserted in her message.
Commenting on the situation in Manipur, Kerketta told EastMojo, “When the tribals of Manipur were losing respect for their lives, the mainstream media remained indifferent towards them. Only by standing with their struggle will we be able to feel respected.”
Representatives from the India Today Group acknowledged and respected her stance, recognising her commitment to grassroots struggles. They stated, “Every civilised society and sensitive human being feels the same way” about the injustices highlighted by Kerketta. Additionally, they commended her writings for consistently advocating for justice and humanity.
Jacinta Kerketta, a member of the Oraon Adivasi community in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, is a poet, writer, and freelance journalist who writes in Hindi. Her poetry collections, such as ‘Angor’ (2016) and ‘Jadon ki Zamin’ (2018), shed light on the injustices faced by Adivasi communities. Notably, her work has transcended language barriers, being translated into German, Italian, and French.
Kerketta’s influence extends globally as she has engaged with audiences in multiple countries, passionately reciting poems that shed light on the condition of India’s tribal communities. Her international travels for poetry recitation and talks include visits to the US, England, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and Costa Rica, among others. Her poems are not only widely read but also studied in various countries.
Recognising her impactful contributions, Jacinta Kerketta was honoured with the Voice of Asia Recognition Award by the Asia Indigenous Peoples Pact, Thailand, in 2014. In 2022, Forbes India selected her as one of the 22 self-made women of India, solidifying her place as a prominent voice for the marginalised and unheard.
