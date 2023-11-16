Manipur: 90-yr-old filmmaker receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Imphal: The prestigious MSFDS Lifetime Achievement Award for lasting and outstanding contributions in the field of Manipuri cinema was conferred to the Nonagenarian filmmaker and writer, Moirangthem Nilamani as part of the 15th Manipur State Film Awards (MSFA) 2023.

Nominated by prominent personalities and recommended by a special selection committee chaired by the Commissioner (Art & Culture), the lifetime award carries a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, a bronze Maibi Memento, a citation, and a shawl.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Born on 15th January 1933, Moirangthem Nilamani Singh of Sagolband Salam Leikai, was trained as a lawyer. While pursuing his law degree in Bombay, he fell in love with the moving images and sound. His ‘love affair’ with the expressive art was to stay with him for a lifetime.

His first feature film ‘Konjel’ (1981) which was well recevived was scripted, produced, and directed by him. ‘Paap’ (1990) and Khamba Thoibi (1997) were his subsequent celluloid productions under the Anjana Films banner.

Besides making films, Nilamani wrote eloquently on Manipuri Cinema through local newspapers. He served as the president of the All-Manipur Film Producers.

Previous winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award are Aribam Syam Sharma, Lourembam Pishak Devi, O Biramangol Singh, K Tomba Singh, Yengkhom Roma Devi, Ksh Rashi Devi, and Laimayum Banka Sharma.

Declaration of the winners of the 15th Manipur State Film Awards (MSFA) 2023 was made by Mongjam Joy Singh, Commissioner (Art & Culture), Government of Manipur, at the office of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), accompanied by Chairmans of the Juries of all categories for the competition, namely, Feature Film, Non-Feature Film and Writings on Manipuri Cinema categories

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Altogether, 43 awards were announced, each carrying respective cash awards, Bronze Mementos, and Citations. Out of these, 27 awards were given to the feature films category, 14 to non-feature which included music videos for the first time, and one award to writings on Manipur Cinema.

The Jury for the Feature Films Category were Laimayum Surjakanta Sharma (Chairperson), Ningombam Jadumani Singh, Dr P Birchandra Singh, Dr K Sobita Devi and Saterjit Thiyam.

Meanwhile, the jury members for the Non-Feature Films Category were Meenakumari Angom (Chairperson), Sonia Nepram, and R.K. Johnson and the jury for Writing on Manipuri Cinema & Film Critic were Dr Thokchom Ibohanbi (Chairperson), K Sarojkumar Sharma and Omen Achom.

Also Read | Manipur: Products made by displaced persons in Thoubal district generate over Rs 1.3 lakh

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









