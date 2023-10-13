Kohima: A joint team of the Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF) and Manipur Police recovered a huge weapons cache in Gothal-Phoulijang, Churachandpur on Thursday.

The operation was launched based on specific intelligence regarding presence of a cache of arms and ammunition in the area.

“Extensive search of the area by the troops led to the recovery of one 9mm Carbine gun, one Tear Gas Gun, one Improvised Mortar, Ammunition and other War Like Stores, under the aegis of Red Shield Division of Indian Army,” PRO Defence Kohima informed.

The recoveries were handed over to the Churachandpur Police Station for further investigation.

During the operation, a medical camp was also organised and essential items were distributed at Gothal-Phoulijang village as part of Civic Action programme.

Meanwhile, another medical camp was also held P Moulding village in West Imphal district. A team of Army doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals provided much needed medical care to over 190 people, including 93 children, ranging from basic health checkups to medication and recommendations for further treatments.

The official said that these efforts underline the resolve of Army, exemplifying the indomitable spirit of unity and compassion towards prioritising the well-being of Indian citizens and ensuring that no one is left without the necessary medical attention during these challenging circumstances in Manipur.

