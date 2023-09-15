Manipur: Ukhrul DC unveils book on innovative teaching

Ukhrul: Deputy commissioner of Ukhrul district Kengoo Zuringla on Friday released a book titled “Transforming strategy of teaching and learning” at the DC conference hall.

The DC also launched two other articles titled “New English Pronouncing Skills Training” and “New Model of Spelling-Bee Competition” in the presence of the author Ningmareo Shimray, Ukhrul ZEO and other officials.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The book launching event was organised and sponsored by the Ukhrul District Teachers’ Welfare Association (UDTWA).

Speaking at the occasion, DC Zuringla commended author Shimray for his hard work and dedication in producing the book, which he said will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the education system, especially in the district.

“We are so proud of the author for the hard work that have gone into to producing such a book. I can imagine the number of hours, pains and labour that he has put into and also sometimes even to the point of facing disappointment and situation where there was no one to support him. But we are so happy to know that his wife always supports him,” said the deputy commissioner.

DC Zuringla hoped the new book will benefit both the teachers and students and it will go beyond borders, state and the community.

She also hoped that with more appreciation, the author will produce more of such works in the days to come.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the author, a series of experimentation on teaching methodology was conducted since 2018.

“Over the years, all the new ideas I have developed are the outcome and my endeavour to transform myself and my students relevant to the changing times and circumstances,” said Shimray, lecturer, Ukhrul Higher Secondary School.

It is worth mentioning that Shimray, a father of three, is a recipient of National Awards to Teachers in 2021. The prestigious award was given by the Ministry of Education to recognize the outstanding contribution in the field of education.

According to his experimentation, Shimray said that he found out that the main failure of education system in Ukhrul district is due to system failure.

“It is not because of the shortage of teacher, lack of infrastructure, financial inputs and teachers training but we the teachers failed in three areas: the way we write (writing skill), speak (pronouncing skill) and teach (teaching methodology),” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He further said that in order to transform students, the teachers must first transform in these three aspects.

“If the teachers want to transform the students who are the main human resources and the future of our society, we teachers who are the builders need to transform first,” he said.

Shimray also informed that it took him nearly 10 years to develop the technique of writing skills. “I found that good handwriting and fast handwritten enhance the learning process of the students,” he added.

Also Read | Manipur: Authorities call for urgent protection of Loktak lake

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









