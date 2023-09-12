Manipur: Halley Laithangbam, former Mr International India, passes away

Imphal: In a tragic update, Halley Laithangbam, former Mister International India 2015 from Manipur, passed away on Tuesday morning.

A well-known model, Leithangbam was the co-founder and director of Miss Manipur Organisation and the owner of Halley’s Bistro in Imphal.

His cause of death is yet to be known at the time of filing this report.

“The well know face in the fashion industry of Northeast, Halley was the co founder of @missmanipur & @miss_northeast_official, former model and the Indian representative at Miss International 2015. His demise will be a huge loss in the field of pageantry specially in Manipur,” wrote Miss Manipur Organisation on its official Instagram handle.

Expressing shock over the sudden demise of Laithangbam, renowned fashion designer Robert Naorem took to his Instagram handle. “I m gonna miss you badly. My strongest friend and most handsome ever model. None like you….”

“He was such a jolly and quite friendly person. And I can’t believe that he is no more,” added Solimla Jajo, Miss Manipur Model Physique 2022 and one of Leithangbam’s gym mates at Gold Gym.

