Manipur: Halley Laithangbam, former Mr International India, passes away

Imphal: In a tragic update, Halley Laithangbam, former Mister International India 2015 from Manipur, passed away on Tuesday morning.
A well-known model, Leithangbam was the co-founder and director of Miss Manipur Organisation and the owner of Halley’s Bistro in Imphal.
His cause of death is yet to be known at the time of filing this report.
“The well know face in the fashion industry of Northeast, Halley was the co founder of @missmanipur & @miss_northeast_official, former model and the Indian representative at Miss International 2015. His demise will be a huge loss in the field of pageantry specially in Manipur,” wrote Miss Manipur Organisation on its official Instagram handle.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Expressing shock over the sudden demise of Laithangbam, renowned fashion designer Robert Naorem took to his Instagram handle. “I m gonna miss you badly. My strongest friend and most handsome ever model. None like you….”
“He was such a jolly and quite friendly person. And I can’t believe that he is no more,” added Solimla Jajo, Miss Manipur Model Physique 2022 and one of Leithangbam’s gym mates at Gold Gym.
Also Read | Northeast journalist wins Rocky Mountain Emmy for documentary
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Joint op by security forces recovers arms, ammo in Churachandpur district
- ‘United’ opposition looks for answers after Tripura by-poll debacle
- Manipur: Halley Laithangbam, former Mr International India, passes away
- WHO seeks to make traditional medicine use safer, more accessible
- Rig Veda, ‘Ashtadhyayi’ displayed in G20 ‘Culture Corridor’ under name of ‘Bharat’
- Shaping Investor Behavior: AI’s Expanding Influence