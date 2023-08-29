Situation in Manipur is firmly under control: MOS B L Verma

Jammu: The situation in Manipur is “firmly under control”, Union Minister B L Verma said on Monday and stressed there should be no politics on the issue.
Verma, who is the minister of state for the Development of the North Eastern Region, underscored that aside from the incidents in Manipur, the region has generally experienced a state of peace after 2014.
“Home Minister Amit Shah provided a comprehensive response in Parliament regarding this issue. Prime Minister Modi has also called for peace to be maintained. The situation in Manipur is firmly under control,” Verma told reporters here.
More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3.
Responding to queries about the situation in Manipur, Verma expressed confidence that the state will soon play a significant role in the nation’s development.
Verma said, “Certain individuals are politicising the situation, which is inappropriate. There should be no politics over the issue.”
The minister said there has been a significant positive transformation in the Northeastern region under the BJP-led NDA government, noting that the prime minister has made 56 visits and ministers have travelled 470 times to the region.
“Over 80,000 individuals have voluntarily surrendered their arms. Earlier, they did not identify themselves as Indians, but now not only do they recognise themselves as part of India, but they are also actively participating in the country’s development journey.
“There has been a significant transformation, and I am overseeing its progress,” he stated.
Referring to the marked contrast in the situation in the northeastern region compared to 2014, he said “Back then, connectivity was a significant issue, but now all forms of connectivity, including road, rail, and telecommunications, have witnessed substantial improvements”.
He also asserted that the newly formed opposition grouping INDIA would not have any impact on the NDA’s prospects.
“Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have now formed an alliance, though this choice of collaboration will not make any difference. In 2024, Prime Minister Modi has the support of India’s 140 crore people. The people stand with Modi ji,” Verma said.
