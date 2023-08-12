Imphal: The Manipur High Court has asked the state government to find ways to provide mobile internet services to people.
The court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by various parties seeking restoration of mobile internet services which were blocked after violence broke out in the state on May 3.
A bench of Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh and Justice A Guneshwar Sharma on Friday directed, “…state authorities, specially, the home department should consider for devising mechanism/methods for providing internet services through mobile phones by whitelisting the mobile numbers on case to case basis and in a phase-wise manner.”
It also added, “Accordingly, the state authorities are directed to consider this aspect and to submit a report on the next date.”
During the hearing, the state’s counsel submitted that the Manipur government had, earlier, issued necessary orders lifting the ban on providing internet through broadband services (ILL & FTTH) in a liberalised manner.
The counsel said this “was subject to fulfilment of certain safeguards/terms and conditions and as of now, many citizens have availed such internet services.”
Counsel for the petitioners submitted that since there has been no data leakage through the whitelisted mobile phones, the high court can pass appropriate orders directing the state to whitelist all mobile phones in a gradual manner.
The counsel said authorities have conducted physical trials about revoking the mobile internet ban by whitelisting certain mobile numbers.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
As per the report submitted by service providers, there is no data leakage to any other numbers which are not whitelisted, the counsel added.
An indefinite Mobile internet ban has been in force in Manipur since May 3 after violence broke out in the state.
The court will again hear the matter on August 31.
Also Read | Australia’s Thadou Baptist Church reaches out to IDPs in strife-torn Kangpokpi
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft undergoes another maneuver, comes even closer to Moon’s surface
- Nagas have every right to build their nation-state: Th Muivah on 77th Naga Ind Day
- Assam floods: 75,000 affected, 4 rivers above danger level
- ISRO gearing up for mission to study Sun, satellite arrives at Sriharikota for launch
- Dissent be damned: Arunachal residents detained for speaking against mega dams
- Assam police, VDP members sensitised on wildlife crime prevention