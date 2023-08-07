Release of Manipuri film 'Oneness' postponed due to violence in Manipur

‘Oneness,’ the debut feature film by Manipuri filmmaker Priyakanta Laishram, is based on the true story of an 18-year-old Manipuri boy who was killed because of his sexuality. According to a notice from the makers of the film, its original October 2023 release date has been postponed due to the violent situation in Manipur.

The biographical social drama, helmed by Priyakanta Laishram, is also Manipur’s first gay-themed film. It was set to open theatrically on October 28, tracing the tragic tale of Ivan Martin, an 18-year-old who was killed by one of his family members because of his homosexual orientation.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The theatrical release of ‘Oneness’, which was scheduled for October 28, 2023, has been postponed indefinitely until further notice due to the worsening and horrifying situation in Manipur. We will now release the movie only when things are back to normal in our beloved motherland,” the makers of the film stated.

The note also stated, “Given the circumstances, all we can do is strive for peace, unity, and normalcy in Manipur. May the forces of peace and love prevail.”

‘Oneness,’ backed by Priyakanta’s production company, Priyakanta Productions, is produced by Roushil Singla and Priyakanta Laishram, with Tina Laishram as co-producer. Additionally, Priyakanta has written and edited the film.

The movie features Maya Choudhury, Priyakanta Laishram, Suraj Ngashepam, Sachinker Sagolsem, Ramva Leishangthem, Harendra Laishram, Yaiphabi Toijam, and Rojesh Saikhom in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Manipur: Is separate administration inevitable?

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









