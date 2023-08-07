Imphal: Meira Paibis, a collective of elderly Meitei women, will stage protests against Assam Rifles in the Imphal Valley districts from Monday onwards.
They took the decision during a convention held in Malom Tulihal area in Imphal West district on Sunday.
The women’s collective resolved to restrict the movement of Assam Rifles, whom they have accused of “brutality during recent agitations”, by blocking roads to press for the withdrawal of the paramilitary force from the violence-hit areas in the state.
Meira Paibis, which literally means ‘women torch bearers’, have sought the support of women from across the valley districts.
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipur on May 3, and have been continuing for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.
Also Read | Manipur: Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support to Biren Singh govt
