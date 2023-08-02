Manipur: Trouble over proposed burial site in Churachandpur?

Churachandpur: A stand-off ensues between women and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) at Haolai Khopi village in Churachandpur district in Manipur on Wednesday over the proposed burial site of those who lost their lives in the ongoing violence in the state.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) had chosen Haolai Khopi village, which lies in the area bordering the Churachandpur district with Bishnupur district, for the burying of tribals killed during this ongoing ethnic clashes.

The ITLF has proposed August 3, 2023, for the mass burial ceremony. According to the ITLF, more than 30 dead bodies in the district hospital morgue will be laid to rest tomorrow with full tribute and honour.

However, the proposed burial site has been vehemently opposed by the state government, claiming that the land belongs to the government. Subsequently, a large number of RAF personnel have been deployed at the proposed burial site since early this morning.

On learning of the deployment of RAF personnel at the burial site, women led by the ITLF Women Wing congregated at the site and protested against the deployment of security personnel leading to a minor stand-off between the RAF personnel and womenfolks after which the RAF personnel were seen leaving the burial site.

“We are burying our tribal heroes on our land. This land belongs to us and this is our ancestral land, and no one dares to object to our move, we can bury our martyrs at any place, the state government should immediately stop obstructing our plan to bury our martyrs here in this place,” said ITLF Women Wing Convenor Mary Jones.

When asked about the possibility of burying tribals at the proposed burial site tomorrow, another leader of the ITLF Women Wing said, “We are no longer part of the Manipur government, we will surely bury our tribal martyrs tomorrow with full honour and no one has the right to object this. The Manipur government should stop interfering in our affairs.

The burial programme will be held at the Wall of Remembrance Site at Tuibong, after which the gathering will head towards the proposed burial site in Haolai Khopi, where the dead will be laid to rest with full honours.

