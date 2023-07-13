Women journalists across India appeal to keep Manipur in the news

Guwahati: 103 women journalists and editors of various media houses have appealed to the media fraternity to keep reporting on the Manipur violence and make sure that the issue stays in the news.
Through a statement, they urged those covering the situation in Manipur to go beyond ghastly reports of beheading, burnings and shootings, and to follow up reports with diligent fact-checking and contextualise reports of brutality and atrocities.
The statement mentioned that “more reporting from states like Mizoram and Assam, where the displaced have taken shelter is necessary to bring alive the consequences of the ethnic war.”
The journalists group also requested all media houses to provide security to their reporters who are bringing the stories of the Manipur crisis to light.
“It is our sincere appeal to the editors to ensure that the Manipur situation is not only given front-page or prime time coverage but also adequate space in the form of editorials, articles, prime time discussions”, the statement read.
The journalists group further urged mediapersons to keep reporting about the atrocities in Manipur so that the conflict and its repercussions continue to be in the news and draws the attention of the government.
