Imphal: Manipur Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh launched the “Chief Minister’s College Students’ Rehabilitation Scheme (CMCSRS) – 2023” on Friday.
The scheme, under the theme ‘Education Knows No Barrier’, was launched for the displaced undergraduate students so that they can continue their education without any interruption.
The event, organised by Department of University and Higher Education, was held at the Auditorium of Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Nityaipat Chuthek in Imphal.
Education minister Basantakumar Singh said that under the supervision of chief minister N Biren Singh, the newly launched CMCSRS scheme aims at providing the required educational facilities to the displaced and affected undergraduate students studying in the government or government-aided colleges in Manipur due to the prevailing situation in the state.
This scheme is initiated to enable the displaced undergraduate students to continue their education uninterrupted, he added.
The objectives of the scheme include facilitation for transfer of students from the present college to a new college as per request made by the students, to provide free admission/waiver for affected students in the government and government-aided colleges of Manipur for the academic session 2023-24, to provide monetary grants to the affected undergraduate students for purchase of books, stationery, uniforms and other requirements for continuing with their education and to control dropout rate of the students in the undergraduate level as envisaged under NEP, 2020, among others.
Those students who are currently in any semester of the undergraduate programme at any government or government-aided college of Manipur are eligible to apply for the CMCSRS-2023.
Stating that the scheme will be implemented only in 2023-24 in view of the present situation in the state, he said that it consists of two categories namely Directly Affected Students and Inter-college Transfer Facility.
The education minister further said that those affected students studying in the government and government-aided colleges of Manipur can apply online to avail of the benefits under the scheme.
For selection of applicants for the said scheme, a screening committee will be constituted that will screen all the applications submitted till the last date of submission. The Committee shall establish the genuineness of the applications based on the documents submitted by the applicants along with verification by the college/locality concerned.
During the event, the education minister also handed over TV sets for designated classrooms in relief camps and colleges for online as well as blended education.
