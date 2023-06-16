Imphal: Amid fresh reports of violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday maintained that the state government stands firm on safeguarding the state’s integrity.

The CM was speaking at a media briefing held at his secretariat on Thursday evening.

Singh said that his government will not do anything which is against the interest of the people and appealed to the public to have faith in its effort to restore normalcy in the state.

Expressing anguish over the violence at Khamenlok, the chief minister strongly condemned both the burning of houses and the killing of people.

He informed that search and combing operations to nab the culprits have been conducted by a team of paramilitary forces and Manipur police at Kurangpat, Yaingangpokpi, and other villages. Security operations were conducted at 41 villages in the hill areas and 39 villages in adjoining valley areas, he added.

Stringent actions would be taken against those involved in such heinous crimes, Singh assured.

Singh asserted that there is tension between the government and those who have entered the state illegally. Vested interest groups are trying to portray that as an ethnic clash and trying to create a rift between the communities, he said.

He appealed to the people of both the Meitei and Kuki communities to support restoring faith between the two communities.

Alerting the public about not believing in misinformation spread by people with vested interests, Singh appealed to them to avoid escalation of tension among the different communities.

The CM also appealed to the public to avoid blocking the movement of security forces in Manipur, adding that the security forces have been deployed in vulnerable areas to ensure public safety.

Tension in certain areas of the valley has hampered the deployment of security forces in the vulnerable foothill areas, as the security forces have been caught up in controlling unwanted incidents in valley areas, Singh explained.

He further urged the public not to carry out sale and purchase of land which belong to the displaced people, adding that trust among people of the two communities will be restored.

