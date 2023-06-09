Imphal: Haobam Paban Kumar, one of the acclaimed filmmakers of Manipuri Cinema, has added another feather to his cap with his latest Manipuri feature film “Joseph ki Macha” (Joseph’s Son), which is set to premiere in the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival 2023 (SIFF).

The SIFF, which is the largest international film festival in Asia and the longest-running international film festival in China, is being held from 9th to 18 June in Shanghai.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The 83-minute film, which is based on the fear and uncertainty of life in Manipur due to armed conflict and ethnic divide, is the Indian’s lone entry to the competition section of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival 2023, said Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, secretary of Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS).

Co-Produced by National Film Development Corporation and Haobam’s own production firm Oli Picture, “Joseph’s Son” is based on a short story by Sudhir Naoroibam, a Sahitya Akademi Award winner. The story revolves around Joseph’s (played by Guru Rewben Mashangva) search for his missing son through a landscape of dismal and turmoil.

The Manipuri film will compete with 11 other international films for the prestigious Golden Goblet Award 2023. It is set for a world premiere on June 13 at the Shanghai Film Centre as part of the festival.

Along with director Haobam Paban Kumar, Guru Rewben Mashangva, the protagonist of the film, and executive producer of the film PP Math has also been invited to attend the festival.

Haobam Paban Kumar is a nominated executive member of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) who has been grabbing international attention with his ‘reel stories’ on Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Joseph ki Macha” is filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar’s third Manipuri feature film. His earlier films have also earned critical accolades in the festival circuits around the world. Debuted with Loktak Leirembi or Lady of the Lake, his second production was “Nine Valley One Valley”.

MSFDS congratulated Haobam Paban Kumar for his latest achievement in taking contemporary stories from Manipur to the international audience.

Also Read | SC declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









