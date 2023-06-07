Imphal: Concerned over the ongoing law and order situation in Manipur, Manipuris residing in South Korea sought the urgent attention of the Indian Ambassador in Seoul to prevail upon the Central government to diffuse the ongoing violence.

In a memorandum submitted to the Embassy of India, Seoul, the Manipuris living in the Republic of Korea stated that the ongoing violent incidents in their home state Manipur are affecting thousands of people, including children, women, and the elderly.

“From the ongoing crisis, over 100 lives have been lost, over 3,000 houses have been destroyed and enormous property has been ruined. Over 50,000 people are taking refuge like real refugees in their own homeland,” stated Prof Nahakpam Bidhan, president, Korea Manipuri Association (KMA).

The unfortunate incidents have taken place which we may loosely see between two communities, namely the Kukis and the Meeteis/Meiteis. The sentiments and attitudes that have accumulated over time among certain communities have triggered this violence, the memorandum stated.

It further alleged that violent actions have taken place between the defenceless Meiteis and the Kukis assisted by the Kuki militants and the Assam Rifles. The violence is also aggravated more by the involvement of armed infiltrators crossing the porous Indo-Myanmar border.

It also mentioned that the ongoing crisis is happening right in front of about 40 thousand Indian central military forces who are supposed to act promptly to protect the civil populations.

“The most dangerous reality is the ostensible behaviour and activities of the Assam Rifles which assist the Kukis in committing heinous crimes of killings, tortures, taking hostages, destroying properties of the Meiteis,” it said.

It also mentioned that an extremely disturbing case is of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a principal segment of the central government military deployed in Manipur for peacekeeping, found instigating the communal violence further. On 27 May, at New Chekon, Imphal East, three personnel of RAF set up a shop on fire run by a Muslim individual owned by a Kabui Naga.

The Korea Manipuri Association urged New Delhi to respond promptly and adequately to de-escalate the incidents of violence and arson in their home state.

