Guwahati: The Indian Army, in a joint effort with district administration and medical authorities, organised a mega medical camp at the bordering villages and relief camps at Oksumbung and Torongloabi on Monday.

The integrated medic team, which consisted of 7 Army doctors, 5 civic doctors and 5 specialists doctors, extended free medical consultation, treatment and free medicines to 929 people.

The inmates of the relief camp and the locals of Toronglobi Awang Lekhai, Maham Leikhai, khutekpi and Oksongbung availed of the facilities at the medical camp.

“On a special request received from Kwakta Relief Camp, the medic team of army doctors was dispatched to administer necessary medical check-ups and medicinal support to 125 people including 70 women and 25 children of relief camp,” an official statement said.

Overall the initiative of ‘Mega Medical Camp’ has benefited 1,054 people including 520 women and 260 children from remote areas.

