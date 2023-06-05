Guwahati: The security forces have recovered around 790 advanced and automatic weapons along with 10,648 rounds of ammunitions that were looted by miscreants during the ethnic violence in Manipur last month, an official said on Monday.
Meanwhile, several reports of arson and violence have been reported from various districts of Manipur in the last 24 hours.
A state government official in Imphal said that the India Army, Assam Rifles with the help of Manipur Police commando and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are continuing their search for looted arms.
According to defence forces, these search operations are significant to restore peace in the violence-torn state and would continue in a calibrated manner.
“The search operations are being conducted under the surveillance cover of drones and quad-copters. The operations have so far resulted in recovery of large numbers of weapons (mostly automatic), mortars, ammunition and other warlike stores,” the defence spokesperson said.
The spokesperson further said that the security forces carried out the operations to recover looted weapons keeping in mind the safety and security of the locals.
The security forces once again appealed those in possession of the stolen weapons to come forward and surrender them in order to restore peace and stability in the state.
They also warned that if any individual is found with stolen arms and ammunations, strict action will be taken against them.
Amit Shah during his Manipur-visit also requested all concerned to surrender their weapons to the security forces, otherwise strict legal action would be taken against those who possess arms and ammunition.
