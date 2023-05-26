Imphal: Ahead of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai called on Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Friday.
The union minister was accompanied by BJP national spokesperson and party in charge in Manipur Dr. Sambit Patra.
The minister, who is on tour to Manipur to assess and take stock of the prevailing situation in the aftermath of the violent clashes that erupted between two communities and resulted in the loss of lives as well as large-scale destruction of properties, assured the Governor to extend all possible help to restore peace and normalcy in the state.
During the meeting, security measures that have been put in place to contain and prevent any untoward incidents in the state as well as the prevailing situation of the violence-hit state were discussed.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a 3-day visit to strife-torn Manipur on May 29 to take stock of the law and order situation of the state.
During his visit, the union minister will meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh, ministers, MLAs, and leaders of the Civil Society Organisations of various communities to find solutions for the restoration of peace in the violence-hit state.
