Guwahati: Internet ban in Manipur will continue for another five days, the state government said in its latest notification.

In a letter dated May 16, the government cited “continued apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur” for continuing with the ban.

Mobile internet was banned on May 3, while all other forms of internet, including broadband, were banned on May 4.

According to the statement, any person found guilty of a violation of the aforesaid order will be liable for legal action.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people. The state is limping back to normalcy amid isolated incidents of violence and relief operations are in full swing.

