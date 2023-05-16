Imphal: Amid the ongoing tension in Manipur, the fifth edition of the state-level Shirui Lily Festival 2023, which was scheduled to be held from May 17-20, has been postponed till further notice.

The was notified by the Tourism Department through a notification signed by its Director W Ibohal Singh on May 11.

Preparations were in full swing to host the famed Shirui Lily Festival, one of the most sought-after festivals in the state. However, after clashes broke out in the state, the government announced its decision to postpone the annual tourism festival.

The festival is coined after the famous state flower ‘Shirui Lily or Kashongwon’ that is endemic to Shirui Kashong peak in Ukhrul district, Manipur.

Over the years, the festival witnessed a huge footfall from across the state and other parts of the country, showcasing the rich culture and tradition of the Tangkhuls, and hospitality of the people.

Besides display of cultural activities, the festival is popularly known for ‘ShiRock’, a musical concert that brings in international and national musicians along with local artists from the region, on one stage.

This year, two international bands, an Israeli metal band Orphaned Land and Bon Jovi’s tribute band Bon Giovi from the United Kingdom, were scheduled to perform during the opening and closing days of the rock festival respectively.

Also Read | Manipur: Israeli & UK metal bands to perform at ShiRock 2023

