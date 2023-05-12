Guwahati: In a move that can have huge repercussions on Manipur, 10 Kuki MLAs issued a statement seeking separate administration following the violence that has crippled the state in the past week.
The MLAs, which include Nemcha Kipgen, Chinlunthang, Letpao Haokip, LM Khaute and Paolenlial Haokip among others, said: “The unabated violence that began on 3rd May 2023 in Manipur perpetrated by Majority Meiteis tacitly supported by existing Government of Manipur against Chin-Kuki-Mizo hill tribals has already partitioned the state and effected a total separation from the state of Manipur.”
The list of signatories also included a signature on behalf of MLA Vungzagin Valte from Thanlon constituency in the Pherzawl district, who was attacked by an angry mob while returning from the chief minister’s secretariat on Thursday afternoon and has been in a critical condition since.
“Our people can no longer exist under Manipur as the hatred against ow tribal communally reached such a height that MLAs, ministers, pastors, police and civil officers, laymen women and even children were not spared, not to mention the destruction of places of worship, homes and properties. To live amidst the Meitei is as good as death for our people,” the statement said,
“Therefore, as elected representatives of our people we today represent the sentiments of our people and endorse their political aspiration of separation from the state of Manipur. We have also decided to hold a political consultation with our people..the earliest regarding further steps to be taken by us as a people,” the statement said.
“As the Slate of Manipur has miserably failed to protect us, we seek of the Union of India a SEPARATE ADMINISTRATION under the Constitution of India and live peacefully as neighbours with the state of Manipur,” they added.
