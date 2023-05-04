Imphal: The situation in Manipur has worsened, with a mob attempting to storm the 9th Indian Reserve Mahila Battalion at Khuman Lampak in Imphal East and snatching away weapons, said sources.

Later, the mob and the security forces exchanged gunfire at the 9th IRB Mahila gate. However, no injuries or casualties were reported from the gunfight, said the source.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

At least four persons have been arrested from the clash, the source said.

Miscreants also allegedly stormed the police training centre in Pangei and took away some weapons.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Manipur has issued an order of ‘shoot at sight’ in extreme cases where all the warning and persuasion methods are exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973 and the situation could not be controlled.

Earlier, in a video telecast, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the general public of the state under the prevailing tense law and order for the restoration of peace and harmony.

Also Read | Shoot-at-sight order in Manipur? See details here

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









