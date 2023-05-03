Imphal: The state government has suspended mobile internet for the next five days in Manipur to tackle the worsening law and order situation.

Earlier today, thousands of people turned up for the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by a student body in all the ten hill districts of Manipur to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST category.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Also Read | NESO expresses concern over eviction of indigenous settlers in Manipur

The All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM), which called for the march, said it was organised to express dissent to the “persistent demands of the Meitei community for its inclusion in the ST category” gaining momentum.

“The social media has also become a handy tool for rumor mongers and being used to Incite general public which might have serious repercussion for the law and order situation 1n the State of Manipur,” the order said.

“During this rally and total shutdown there are reports….like fighting amongst volunteers/youths of different communities and situation is tense and volatile in the districts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur,” the order added.

Also Read | Manipur: Thousands participate in Tribal Solidarity March in hills

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









