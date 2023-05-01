Imphal: An anti-smuggling team, Imphal has arrested two drug peddlers, including one woman, along with huge quantities of contraband items during two separate operations from Imphal and Thoubal districts.

Acting on the basis of specific information, the team arrested one woman along with 78,000 Amphetamine tablets from Wahengleikai Bus Parking, Imphal around 9 pm on Saturday.

The market value of the seized tablets weighing 7.91 kilograms is estimated to be worth Rs 7.8 crore.

She was arrested under the relevant section of the NDPS Act, 1985. The woman, identified as Lalzarzo, 50, is a resident of Tawna Colony, Muolvaiphei in Churchandpur district.

In yet another case, the same team intercepted one vehicle at Mayai Keithel village in Thoubal district on Friday around 4 pm. During thorough checking, the team recovered 50 boxes loaded with foreign cigarettes from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Ngaopunii Anthony, hails from Purul Akutpa in Senapati district.

According to the official report, the goods and the vehicle recovered have been seized under Customs Act, 1962. The total value of the seized goods is about Rs 81 lakh.

The person has been arrested under the relevant section of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation of the cases is going on, it said.

