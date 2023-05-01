Imphal: An anti-smuggling team, Imphal has arrested two drug peddlers, including one woman, along with huge quantities of contraband items during two separate operations from Imphal and Thoubal districts.
Acting on the basis of specific information, the team arrested one woman along with 78,000 Amphetamine tablets from Wahengleikai Bus Parking, Imphal around 9 pm on Saturday.
The market value of the seized tablets weighing 7.91 kilograms is estimated to be worth Rs 7.8 crore.
She was arrested under the relevant section of the NDPS Act, 1985. The woman, identified as Lalzarzo, 50, is a resident of Tawna Colony, Muolvaiphei in Churchandpur district.
In yet another case, the same team intercepted one vehicle at Mayai Keithel village in Thoubal district on Friday around 4 pm. During thorough checking, the team recovered 50 boxes loaded with foreign cigarettes from the vehicle.
The driver, identified as Ngaopunii Anthony, hails from Purul Akutpa in Senapati district.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to the official report, the goods and the vehicle recovered have been seized under Customs Act, 1962. The total value of the seized goods is about Rs 81 lakh.
The person has been arrested under the relevant section of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation of the cases is going on, it said.
Also Read | Manipur: Violence-hit Churachandpur returning to normalcy
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Maharashtra, Gujarat have strong tries with Arunachal Pradesh: Governor
- Mizoram: MPCC president accepts treasurer’s resignation
- Manipur: 2 arrested with drugs worth over Rs 8 crore
- PM doing ‘Mann ki Baat’ while depriving Bengal of MGNREGA funds: TMC’s Abhishek
- Manipur: Israeli & UK metal bands to perform at ShiRock 2023
- IAF chief embarks on 4-day visit to Sri Lanka