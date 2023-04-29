Imphal: The Kuki Liberation Army-Letkholun (KLA-L) on Saturday demanded an apology from local news channel ISTV for calling the protestors Myanmarese and illegal immigrants in a news report.

In a press statement issued, the outfit stated that the branding of protestors at Churachandpur on Friday as Myanmarese and illegal immigrants by ISTV is utterly outrageous.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“ISTV has miserably failed in journalism by promoting false narratives and propagating propaganda of some vested communal maniacs. In fact, it has betrayed the people for advocating communal tensions and apprehensions in a critical time like this,” stated Jalaimang Kuki, secretary, information and publicity of KLA-L.

According to the KLA-L, the protestors were expressing their grievances against the state government, which is a fundamental right of any citizen in a democratic country. To process false narratives and conspire to manipulate the masses through false and fabricated reporting is reprehensible, it stated.

The outfit further demanded the local news channel to issue a formal and public apology to the people at the earliest. Failing to do so will demand strict censuring and social action from the masses, it warned.

ISTV in its news bulletin on Friday reported that “In a widely circulated video of the protest on social media, some of the people were heard of conversing in Myanmarese language, so it has been highly suspected that some illegal immigrants from Myanmar might be taking shelter in Churachandpur district…”

On Thursday evening, ahead of chief minister N Biren Singh’s visit to Churachandpur district, a protesting mob attacked the venue and set fire to about 100 chairs and other equipment being installed for the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The irate mob also partially torched the open gym installed at PT Sports complex at New Lamka, which CM Biren Singh was supposed to inaugurate on Friday afternoon.

Following the violence, the district magistrate has imposed section 144 and internet service has been suspended in the district headquarters to contain further clashes.

Also Read | Manipur: Govt building torched in Churachandpur, night curfew imposed

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









