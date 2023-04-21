Imphal: Sadam Hanjabam, the founder of Ya_All, a registered queer and youth-led organisation, is all set to attend the 2023 United Nations Economic and Social Council Youth Forum in the United States.

The three-day event will be held in a hybrid format at the United Nations headquarters in New York City from April 25-27 under the theme “Accelerating the COVID-19 recovery and full implementation of the 2030 Agenda with and for youth”.

The forum is jointly organised by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) and the Office of the Secretary General’s Envoy on Youth (OSGEY) in collaboration with the United Nations Inter-Agency Network on Youth Development, the Major Group for Children and Youth (MGCY) and the International Coordination Meeting of Youth Organisations (ICMYO).

According to Hanjabam, he is one of the two youths from India being invited by the UN for the upcoming Youth Forum.

The 2023 ECOSOC Youth Forum will provide a platform for young people from around the world to engage in dialogue among themselves and with United Nations Member States to voice their concerns and share ideas for advancing the youth development agenda at national, regional and global levels.

The forum will also serve as a unique space for young people to share their vision and recommendations for consideration at major upcoming United Nations meetings, including the 2023 Economic and Social Council, the 2023 High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) and the SDG Summit, which will take place in September 2023, it said.

The Youth Forum is a key platform for youth participation in the work of the United Nations. It gives young people a voice in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Member states’ youth delegates, young parliamentarians and other youth leaders as have regularly participated at the forum to exchange views on global solutions and to create an inclusive, sustainable and prosperous future for all, it added.

In 2022, Hanjabam founded the Ya_All, the first registered queer and youth-led organisation in northeast India. The organisation’s mission is to equip and empower youths and queer community through life skills, advocacy, research and capacity building on health, education, livelihoods and overall wellbeing, it stated.

