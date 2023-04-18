Manipur: Hun Thadou Cultural Fest begins in Kangpokpi district

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday declared open the two-day long 5th state-level HUN Thadou Cultural Festival, 2023, at Thomas Ground in Kangpokpi district.
CM Biren Singh also released a souvenir in connection with a festival celebrated under the theme of a ‘drug-free society’.
During his address to the gathering, the chief minister stated that the present government is focused on the people and follows the mantras of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas, One Earth, One Family, One Future.
He highlighted that over the last six years, the government has emphasized the importance of preserving identities and promoting a “drug-free society”. He also mentioned that the present government has built traditional huts for all 35 communities at the Sangai Ethnic Park in Moirang Khunou.
The chief minister believes that this is a way for the government to recognize and show respect for the various communities living together in the state.
The chief minister emphasized that the beauty of Manipur and India lies in the unity in diversity of the various communities residing together in the state.
He also highlighted the issue of drug abuse, stating that there are more than a lakh of drug abusers in the state, and pledged to continue the fight for the total eradication of illegal drugs and poppy cultivation.
As the chief minister of the state, he called for an end to the illegal drug business, poppy cultivation, and deforestation.
Singh also discussed the steps being taken by the government in the state, such as the CMHT and PMJAY schemes. He mentioned that during the last cabinet meeting, the government decided to launch the Manipur One Family One Livelihood Scheme, under which anyone from a family with no source of income can apply for a loan of Rs 10 lakh with a 30 per cent grant. He added that an amount of Rs 100 crore had been allocated in the budget for this scheme.
Singh also highlighted the need to screen illegal immigrants from entering the state, so that they don’t eat into the share of the indigenous communities.
The chief minister also announced the formation of a cabinet sub-committee, chaired by Minister Letpao Haokip, along with Water Resources Minister Awangbow Newmai and Education Minister Th Basanta Singh, to identify illegal immigrants who had fled from strife-torn Myanmar and to establish temporary shelter homes for their return.
He also acknowledged the Thadou community, one of the largest communities in Manipur, who have been living in the state for centuries.
Furthermore, the chief minister commended the All Manipur Christian Association for their declaration to combat drug menace and poppy cultivation in the state.
The chief minister called upon the people of Kangpokpi to take a pledge against illegal drugs and poppy cultivation. He assured that the people will soon witness positive changes in the fight to eradicate drugs.
He also urged all communities in the state to live together in unity and emphasized the need to protect and preserve forest cover, screen illegal immigrants, and put a stop to poppy cultivation. The chief minister also commended the organizers of the festival for choosing the theme of a “drug-free society”.
Minister Nemcha Kipgen highlighted that the Hun Festival is one of the biggest festivals of the Thadou community. Celebrated at the beginning of the year, it is a time for the community to offer prayers for a prosperous year ahead, she said.
She also noted that an essential element of the festival is the tradition of young children seeking blessings from their grandparents through prayer.
The minister emphasized that the theme of the festival is a ‘drug-free society,’ and to achieve this goal, it is crucial to begin with children. She expressed her hope that the festival would play a significant role in creating a drug-free society in the state and fostering peace and unity among its communities.
Upon their arrival, the chief minister and other dignitaries received a warm traditional welcome from the people of Kangpokpi. The opening session of the festival was marked by traditional songs and dances.
