Imphal: A fake liquor manufacturing unit was busted in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Sunday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in the Khongjam area and seized a huge quantity of fake Indian Made Foreign Liquors (IMFL), they said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“Empty bottles and materials used in packaging were also recovered,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Jogeshchandra Haobijam.
The fake liquors were made by concocting chemicals, he said.
Police are on the lookout for the owner of the house, Bobo Singh, and have detained two members of his family for questioning, he added.
Also Read | Centre withdraws AFSPA from 4 more police stations in Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Family of deceased BSF lady constable appeal to Assam CM for justice
- Assam: Rhino carcass found at Kaziranga National Park
- Dikchu landslide: Sikkim mulls mass evacuation from sinking area
- Active Covid cases above 10,000 after 134 days
- Govt taking effort to lower volume limit for vehicle horns: Meghalaya Dy CM
- Manipur: Fake liquor manufacturing unit busted in Thoubal