Imphal: A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) exploded inside the mini secretariat campus in the Ukhrul district of Manipur on Tuesday evening.

Police stated that no casualties or injuries were caused by the blast.

Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:35 pm at the northern block of the mini secretariat in the headquarters of Ukhrul district.

Despite the potential for casualties, Ukhrul police sub-inspector Marchang W. stated that no injuries or damage to property were reported from the blast site.

According to police reports, a suspected IED bomb was thrown from the main road into the building. Following the incident, the police registered a sou moto case at Ukhrul Police Station.

Upon receiving the news, the police immediately rushed to the scene and launched an investigation, including a covert operation which is currently underway. The police officials expressed hope that a breakthrough in the case will be achieved soon.

As of the time of filing this report, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Meanwhile, earlier in the morning, at approximately 8 am, a police team had safely defused a bomb that was found near the water supply office in the town.

