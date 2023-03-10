Kangpokpi: At least five protestors and a few security forces were injured during a rally that turned violent in Kangpokpi district on Friday.

Two injured in police teargas firing were referred to Imphal for further treatment after getting first aid at Kangpokpi district hospital, said sources.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

As per the sources, the incident happened at around 11:30 am at Kangpokpi town near Thomas Ground when the police personnel tried to disperse the protestors. In the videos, the protestors in retaliation were also seen pelting stones at the security forces.

The rally was organised by the Kuki CSOs under the aegis of the Kuki Inpi Manipur against the state government’s injustice toward tribal land rights and policies.

A similar rally was also carried out in other hill districts, however, no untoward incidents were reported by the time of filing this report.

The protestors alleged that certain lands in hill districts have been wrongly declared as either Reserved Forest areas or wetlands by the state government. The rally was also against the alleged forceful eviction and demolition without proper rehabilitation or resettlement for the affected families.

“For now, the situation has been put under control and we have submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur through Kangpokpi DC,” said Lelen Haokip, general secretary, of Kuki Student Organisation (KSO), Kangpokpi unit.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts to prevent unlawful assembly in the wake of the rallies until further order.

Also Read | Drugs-making unit busted in Manipur, 2 arrested

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









