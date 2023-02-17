Manipur hosts B20 conference with delegates from 23 nations in Imphal

Imphal: A conference on opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in the fields of ICT, tourism, healthcare, and handloom was held at the City Convention Centre in Imphal East on Friday.

The conference was organized following India’s assumption of the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022.

The inaugural session of the conference was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Dr RK Ranjan Singh, the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, the Chief Secretary, Dr Rajesh Kumar, the Joint Secretary (Summits) of the G20 Secretariat, Government of India, L Ramesh Babu, the Commissioner of Textiles & Commerce, Industries, Government of Manipur, Pradeep K Jha, and the Member of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Gopi K More.

During the conference, Manipur CM addressed the congregation of G20 delegates, which included foreign delegates, government officials, and entrepreneurs. He expressed the state’s honor to host the B20 Conference and stated that it would be a great platform for the state to showcase its strengths and opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in various sectors, against the backdrop of its rich cultural heritage.

Singh also emphasized that the B20 Conference would play a crucial role in shaping policies towards sustainable growth and development while promoting peace and progress in line with the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which translates to “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

The chief minister stated that Manipur, with a population of 2.72 million and covering an area of over 22,300 sq km, makes it the Land Gateway of India to South East Asia. He added that the state has the perfect setting for implementing India’s Act East Policy and serves as a bridge between South East Asia and India.

He went on to say that once the stretch of Asian Highway within Myanmar is completed, it will be possible to travel by road from Manipur to Bangkok within 16-18 hours. Plans are in progress to launch international flights from Imphal to Mandalay in Myanmar and Bangkok in Thailand.

The CM further stated that Imphal International Airport is soon to have a new integrated terminal and an air cargo terminal. In addition, train services will be available to Imphal City by next year.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Manipur has been recognized as the “Most Improved Small State in Overall Category” for three years in a row in the State of the States survey, which has been facilitated by an improved security scenario.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the state has adopted a new Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy to attract more investment. In addition, to promote “Ease of Doing Business,” the Manipur Industrial Single Window Clearance Act, 2021 has been enacted. He further informed that the state has recognized the importance of logistics and has notified the Manipur Integrated Logistics Policy, 2022.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Manipur has a strong base of qualified healthcare professionals and specialists, and nurses from Manipur are in high demand across India. Health institutes in the state cater to patients not only from neighbouring states but also from neighbouring Myanmar, presenting attractive investment opportunities in the area of medical tourism.

“Manipur has huge tourism potential in the form of its rich natural, historical, and cultural heritage, and as the state where polo originated. Manipur also has a strong sporting culture and offers scope for investment. Despite having a small population, the state has produced numerous successful sports persons including 19 Olympians. The government has been promoting the state as a preferred tourism destination and has come up with an investor-friendly Tourism Policy,” he stated.

The Chief Minister informed the congregation that Manipur has huge untapped potential in medicinal plants, horticultural products, aromatic plants, and spices. Local produce like aromatic black rice, pineapple, oranges, and ginger are famous for their unique taste.

The chief minister further emphasized that one of the biggest strengths of the state is its young and dynamic population. He highlighted that 50% of business registrations for MSMEs in Manipur are owned by women, which is a much higher percentage compared to the rest of the country, where it is about 20%.

The chief minister also mentioned that the English-speaking youth in Manipur have excelled in the services sector, including hospitality, nursing, customer care, computer skills, health & wellness, etc. He expressed confidence that the conference would provide a great platform to explore investment and partnership opportunities and to shape policies towards decisive action.

In his speech, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Dr RK Ranjan Singh highlighted India’s economic growth and its position as the world’s fifth-largest economy by GDP, making it an attractive market for overseas businesses and investors. He emphasized the potential of the Northeast Region to contribute to India’s self-reliant goal of being the Engines of Growth.

The minister also spoke about the potential for medical tourism in the region, particularly through Ayurvedic therapies and traditional medical treatments. He praised the artistic and creative skills of the population in Imphal, which have found expression in the world-famous handloom and handicraft products known for their unique designs, ingenuity, colourfulness, and usefulness.

Dr RK Ranjan Singh expressed his belief that the business community of his state and the Northeast Region would seek to enhance partnerships in sectors such as tourism, hospitality, healthcare, and handloom.

During his speech, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash emphasized India’s role as the Presidency of the G20, and how it will ensure the presidency is “Inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented”.

He further highlighted the importance of businesses’ actions in global economic recovery and how the G20 must provide a crucial forum for businesses to convene and collectively address key global issues with a unified voice.

The minister added that India has a large and growing economy, a highly skilled workforce, and a rich cultural heritage that can serve as a bridge between different nations and cultures. He expressed hope that the country’s strong commitment to sustainable development will help pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future,

After the inaugural session, a plenary session followed, during which topics such as investment opportunities, the support ecosystem for doing business in Manipur, opportunities in core sectors, healthcare and medical tourism, tourism and hospitality, ICT, and handlooms and textiles were discussed.

Representatives from the G20 and other countries also addressed the plenary session.

The inaugural session was attended by ministers, members of the legislative assembly, senior government officials, and others.

