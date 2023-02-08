Imphal: Troops of the Assam Rifles in Chandel district, Manipur, arrested a drug smuggler and recovered a huge quantity of contraband items on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted at a Mobile Vehicle Check Post in Aisi village after receiving information about the movement of contraband items.

During the search and frisking, the now-arrested individual was found with 275 soap cases containing about three kilograms of brown sugar.

The seized brown sugar is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 6 crore in the international market.

The security forces have handed over the arrested drug smuggler and the recovered items to the Chakpikarong Police Station for further investigation.

