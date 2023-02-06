Manipur: 3 insurgents, including one woman, arrested in separate ops

Imphal: Security forces have arrested three insurgents from two separate operations in Kakching and Tengnoupal districts, an official said.

As per the official report, troops of Assam Rifles arrested an active cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from Serou in Kakching district on Sunday.

Based on specific input received from its own intelligence team, the troops of Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with a team of police commandos which led to the arrest of the active cadre, the official said.

The arrested insurgent has been handed over to Sugnu police station for further investigation.

In another incident, two active cadres, including one woman, belonging to People’s Liberation Army (PLA), were arrested in the Tengnoupal district on Saturday.

According to the official report, based on specific input regarding the movement of suspected insurgent cadres, troops of Assam Rifles activated a Quick Reaction Team at Permanent Vehicle Check Post, Khudengthabi. The operation led to the arrest of two cadres who were found travelling in a taxi.

Both the arrested cadres confessed to being members of PLA and have been handed over to Moreh Police Station for further investigation, the official said.

