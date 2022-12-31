Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the eve of the New Year 2023 celebrations.

In his New Year message, the Chief Minister said the year 2022 was a year of progress and achievement for Manipur.

“Several development projects were taken up in different sectors, including health, education, roads, start-ups, and sports, among others. The state government, considering the importance of well being of the people, has also developed amusement parks, open gyms, and Kangla Nongpok Torban,” CM Biren Singh said.

He further said after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Manipur Sangai Festival, 2022 was held in a grandeur manner in several venues across the state along with the inauguration of Sangai Ethnic Park.

Another breakthrough during 2022 was the mass support from different communities towards the State government’s ‘war on drugs’ campaign and people’s trust in the public administration, he added.

As India assumed Presidency for G20 and with Manipur hosting an event in February, the Chief Minister said, “Let us grasp the opportunity to showcase our potential and move towards the path of development.”

Extending his New year wishes, CM N Biren Singh also urged the people to cooperate and support the government in attaining self-reliance.

“As the year 2023 dawns, I seek the cooperation and support of my people in the state government’s effort to make Manipur a world-class tourist destination and in attaining self-reliance,” he added.

Meanwhile, minister for textiles, commerce and industries & cooperation Nemcha Kipgen, while extending her warm greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of New Year, said, “New Year is a time to reflect on the previous year and celebrate the arrival of a new one. It’s also a time to share the feelings of love and oneness with everyone in our lives,” she added.

“Let us all welcome the New Year with an open heart and mind and resolve to promote a sense of brotherhood, peaceful co-existence, and relationship to build a harmonious state,” Nemcha said.

