Imphal: In a tragic incident, two buses carrying students for a study tour met with an accident along the Bisnupur-Khoupum (Old Cachar road) in the Noney district on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of several children and injuring many more.

Several students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yairipok in Imphal East district travelling in the buses were feared dead and injured many. Initial reports suggest as many as 10 children have died, while some reports peg the number closer to 20. However, at the time of filing this report, EastMojo could confirm eight deaths.

The children were heading towards the Khoupum side, when the unfortunate incident happened, according to sources.

Injured students were given first aid at the Bishnupur district hospital and referred to Raj Medicity hospital in Imphal.

This is an initial report, and we will update this as and when we receive more information.

