Imphal: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of high-speed 5G services in parts of Imphal.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh, who virtually soft-launched the services in Manipur from the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said, “Delighted to launch 5G Network in Manipur, for the first time in NE Telecom Circle. It will deliver improved user experience in sectors including agriculture, education, health, transport, traffic management, smart cities, smart homes, and multiple applications of IoT.”

In a statement on the launch of 5G in Imphal (Manipur), Airtel said the high-speed services are currently operational at the Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and other select locations.

“The 5G Plus services rollout will improve the lives of the people of the state and also provide employment opportunities to many,” the CM said.

The 5G network will improve governance, and give manufacturers and telecom operators the chance to build smart devices and use technologies like automation and artificial intelligence, creating job opportunities and generating income revenue for the state.

“…Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time,” the company said.

“Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout,” the telco said.

State Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar expressed confidence that in the next six months, each and every habitation, recognised village in the state will have at least 4G connection which will make connectivity in Manipur one of the best in the North East region.

Rajnish Verma, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Assam and Northeast, said Airtel is the first operator to launch 5G services in the Northeast.

Additional Chief Secretaries MH Khan, P Vaiphei, Vumlunmang Vualnam, other government officials and representatives of the Bharti Airtel also attended the event.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy the high-speed network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

